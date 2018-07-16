Simon Walker on technology, driverless cars and the future of insurance

First Central’s new group chief executive officer tells Insurance Age about his plans for the future.

“The reason I joined First Central was the opportunity to shape something,” new group CEO Simon Walker noted.

Walker first came into First Central Group (FCG) last year as group chief operating officer and became the group CEO in January 2018.

He has previously spent 14 years working at Aon, where his last job was global head of operations in the risk consulting business.

When asked what he wants to do in his new role, he continued: “I want this business to be recognised as a thought leader and I want to be seen as innovative in our use of data and technology.

“If we’re seen as doing that and we’re seen as being a provider of the future proposition that’s really exciting.”

Future

While Walker admitted that the business always needed to work on its current proposition to make sure it was the best it could be, he highlighted the importance of looking to the future and how customers will want to buy insurance.

“This next generation is using technology in a different way and we need to develop a new product that fits their behaviour,” he continued.

“In my mind we’d develop an insurance proposition where you never need to talk to anyone.”

He added that the best way to achieve this would be to partner with InsurTech start-ups that understand the customer.

Walker also flagged that FCG does not have a telematics product, calling the technology an “interim step” towards driverless cars.

He added: “The cars that are being developed now are going to have all the capabilities you’d need so I don’t understand why you’d go to an interim step.

“The future is going to be connected cars where the insurer is going to be able to track the fleet of vehicles all of the time and when incidents happen.”

Structure

FCG is made up of a number of arms – an insurance broker and a legal partnership based in the UK, an insurance company in Gibraltar and a reinsurance company in Guernsey.

“It’s a complicated structure, but it’s about speed to market,” Walker noted.

“When the business kicked off they looked at putting the insurance company in the UK but the [regulatory] application process would take a couple of years, whereas the speed to market we have in Gibraltar meant they could be up and running in six months.”

The company was formed in 2008 and according to Walker the business currently has around 850 employees and 470,000 policyholders in the UK private motor market.

Technology

FCG has also developed its own software in its Guernsey-based technology business, which Walker noted gives it a competitive edge.

“The future of insurance is going to involve a lot of collaborations and it’s much easier to collaborate when you’ve got one system as opposed to saying we need to plug in across ten different legacy systems,” he opined.

According to the CEO, the business currently has no plans to expand beyond motor insurance.

“It’s something we’ll think about in due course, but there’s such a big market to go after here and we’re on the cusp of seeing some interesting changes over the next few years,” he concluded.

