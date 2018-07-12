Seventeen buys marine specialists Everards

Broker's fourth deal of 2018.

Seventeen Group has bought West Malling-based Everard Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

Everards, which was established in 1969, specialises in marine and marine trades controlling £10m of gross written premium.

Seventeen confirmed that all the staff including the vendors managing director Stephen Roper and director Tim Gilbert will remain with the business and continue to operate out of the existing office in Kent.

Specialist

It will keep its brand and act as a specialist division within Seventeen’s broking subsidiary James Hallam.

The deal is the fourth for Seventeen this year having already purchased East Sussex-based Rupert Burgoyne as well as Scottish brokers Complete Insurance Solutions and Total Insurance.

Paul Anscombe, chief executive officer of Seventeen commented: “The acquisition of Everards is consistent with our strategy of growing and creating specialist lines of business.

“The team in West Malling are hugely knowledgeable in their field and are ambitious to grow the business. Everards have excellent relationships with their key insurers which we are keen to maintain and to expand the product range.”

Reputation

Gilbert added: “Having developed the business and its reputation over many years we are keen to see these foundations built upon.

“We can add enormously to James Hallam in terms of our specialist knowledge and will likewise gain from being part of a specialist dynamic group.”

