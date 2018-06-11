Private equity injects £28m into Right Choice

LDC has taken a minority shareholding in Right Choice and the money will be used to develop the broker’s technology and software platforms.

LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has paid £28m for a minority share of online broker Right Choice Insurance Brokers (RCIB).

RCIB now plans to invest in further developing its proprietary software and technology platform to accelerate growth.

Growth

Mike Joseph, chief executive of Right Choice Insurance Brokers, said: “We have grown organically from day one, and over the last 10 years have achieved significant scale as a result of our unique business model and technology platform.

“We’re now at the stage where investment is paramount to enable us to push on to the next phase of our growth plans. Having held a longstanding relationship with LDC, partnering with them was a natural fit and we are excited to move forward with our shared ambition.”

RCIB was launched by Joseph in 2008 and, according to a statement, reached turnover of £26m in its latest financial year and employs more than 350 people.

In 2016, the broker bought three motor breakdown insurance brands from ERS to strengthen the breakdown cover arm of the business.

Board

The LDC transaction was led by Yann Souillard, Steve Aston and Aylesh Patel at LDC, with Souillard and Aston both joining the board as non-executive directors alongside non-executive chairman Ian Owen. Owen has sat on the board of Zurich, LV, and A-Plan.

Souillard, head of LDC in London and the South, said: “Mike is a great example of the type of ambitious entrepreneur with a proven track-record for growth that we love to back.

“Having developed Right Choice from just a concept, Mike and his team have created a major disruptor in the insurance space and we look forward to working together to execute a growth plan, which will strengthen the business’ position as a market leader in its field.”

