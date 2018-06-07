Zurich steps in for GRP after Aviva split

Three GRP brokers, Sagar Insurances, Abbey Bond Lovis and McGrady have now teamed up with Zurich.

Three Global Risk Partners (GRP) brokers have developed strategic partnership with Zurich, Insurance Age can reveal.

Sagar Insurances, based in Lancashire and Norther Ireland-based Abbey Bond Lovis (ABL) and McGrady, which was bought by ABL in May 2016, have entered into the fresh arrangement.

The move follows Aviva pulling all of its agency with GRP brokers.

Mike Bruce, CEO Broking for GRP, explained that under the terms of the agreement, Zurich will underwrite “significant commercial and personal lines portfolios” for Sagar, ABL, and McGrady, “underpinned by strong customer propositions taking in policy coverage, claims and risk management”.

The partnership will see Aviva policies transfer to Zurich upon renewal.

According to GRP the deal is similar to the partnership agreed recently with Allianz by its south west hub broker Higos.

Bruce stated that the Zurich team “understands our brokers and their clients, and is committed to working with us to grow the commercial and personal lines books of business”.

Relationships

He insisted: “GRP’s strategy has always been to create constructive relationships with insurer partners, customers and investors that enable all three stakeholders to benefit from our success, and we fully expect our partnership with Zurich to deliver on these fronts.”

Graham Boffey, head of UK distribution for Zurich, said: “Sagar, ABL and McGrady put customers at the heart of their business – a commitment we share. Expanding the partnership we have with them is consistent with our long-term regional broking strategy.”

GRP was established in 2013 by Peter Cullum, chairman and David Margrett, chief executive, and is backed by private equity firm Penta Capital.

Since its inception the broker has bought 29 businesses and says it handles excess of £650m GWP.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.