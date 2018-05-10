The most read whitepapers by brokers in April 2018

Cyber, GDPR, professional indemnity and legal expenses make up the top five downloads from Insurance Age’s sister site Insurance Hound.

Brokers have been keen to find out more about GDPR, cyber, legal expenses and professional indemnity according to the most read reports on sister site Insurance Hound.

Insurance Hound is the resource centre for brokers providing a free and easy-to-use digital library of whitepapers, analyst reports, case studies, business advice, tutorials and web seminars.

Cyber

Cyber took up two places on the list of five (first and third) with reports from FM Global and CyberScout proving popular.

Second on the list of downloads was MarkLogic’s guide into GDPR – unsurprising considering GDPR comes into force on 25 May.

Sister publication, Post’s work on professional indemnity in the media and technology took fourth place.

Finally, Arag’s article on legal expenses was the fifth most downloaded whitepaper.

Check out April’s top five in full:

Sign up for free

Sign up for free access to Insurance Hound for briefings provided by many of the world’s leading organisations. The papers are categorised by area of specialisation so that users can find them quickly.

Members are also directed to the latest and most popular briefings, editor’s picks and related documents. Brokers can also set up tailored email alerts to receive notifications whenever a practice area they are interested in is updated.