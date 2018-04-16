SEIB posts profit and revenue growth for 2017

Firm saw commission income rise in all areas.

SEIB Insurance Brokers has reported a 3% rise in revenue to £9.17m from £8.91m in 2016.

The broker’s profit after tax for 2017 was up by 6% to £2.01m from £1.89m the previous year.

Similarly operating profit increased to £1.83m (2016: £1.77m).

The figures in a filing at Companies House showed that administrative expenses rose 3% to £7.38m with the average monthly number of employees ticking up to 90 during the period from 88 in the prior 12 months.

Investment

The directors reported that the trading performance for the year had been “consistent” with its strategic plans.

“Our specialist markets remain funeral directors insurance, property owners, everything equestrian related and private motor hire,” the statement read.

“General business commission income in all sectors increased appreciably in a competitive soft market with equestrian liability delivering particularly strong performance.

“We continue to invest in technology to enhance our customers’ journey and care when buying our products or making a claim. In the long term this will also create efficiencies in our operating models.”

