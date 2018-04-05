Academy moves back into profit in 2017

Chairman Dave Bard says broker is eyeing more acquisitions following its purchase of Glynwood Insurance Services last year.

Academy Insurance Services has posted a rise in turnover to £9.3m for the year ended 30 June 2017 (2016: £9.1m).

The broker achieved a pre-tax profit of £1.6m, compared to a loss of £4.0m in the preceding year.

Academy chairman Dave Bard explained that the losses reported in 2016 were due to a tax correction and stated they had “nothing to do with trading”.

The broker also reported an operating profit of £1.6m in 2017 (2016: loss of £3.7m) and a total comprehensive profit of £1.1m, compared to a loss of £3.3m in the previous year.

Acquisitions

Bard stated that it had been a “fantastic year” for the broker and observed there was “definitely a place for a high street broker” in the market.

He noted that the firm is looking to make further acquisitions, following its purchase of Glynwood Insurance Services in March 2017.

“Glynwood was a positive purchase and this year they’ll be contributing further to our results,” he added.

According to Bard, the business is looking to grow its footprint in the Midlands where Glynwood is based, as well as “down West towards Plymouth” and along the M5 corridor between Bristol and Birmingham.

“We look at a lot of brokers that have come to the end of their tenure and have had enough,” he explained.

“We’re not up there with the big consolidators, but we’re good at acquiring and integrating businesses of a certain type.”

Growth

Bard revealed that the broker’s current financial year was “another record year” and that it was on its way to reach its targets for 2018.

He added that while the firm was traditionally a personal lines broker it was now seeing the most growth in the commercial arena.

“Personal lines is very commoditised and internet-driven, but commercial lines is a good area to grow,” he concluded.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.