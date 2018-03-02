Mark Mugge leaves Ardonagh CFO role

Mugge to focus on "key strategic initiatives" across the company as Antony Erotocritou steps into finance director role.

Mark Mugge is leaving his role as chief financial officer of The Ardonagh Group.

According to the company Mugge will stay to work across the group on a “series of key strategic initiatives being prioritised during 2018”.

A spokesperson for the broker said these initiatives include looking at “all opportunities that the group has to drive growth”, including acquisitions.

Mugge will step into this new role during March 2018 and his day-to-day responsibilities will move to Antony Erotocritou as group finance director.

Erotocritou has been deputy CFO of Ardonagh since February 2017 and prior to this he spent eight years at RSA as finance director of its Personal Lines business.

Ardonagh was created in the summer of 2017 when the holding company for Towergate was rebranded. The group brought together Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group, Price Forbes and Towergate.

Since then the company has bought Healthy Pets, Carole Nash and Mastercover.

Platform

David Ross, chief executive of Ardonagh, commented: “2017 was a huge year for Ardonagh, with the creation of the Group providing us with a platform on which to build and grow incredible brands and businesses.

“Almost exactly three years since Mark entered the building, we find ourselves entering the next phase of the Ardonagh story, moving out of the fix and formation.”

He continued: “By stepping away from the CFO role, Mark is freed up to lead and advise on strategic, growth acceleration projects as we remain focused on never standing still in a market awash with opportunity.”

Mugge added: “Being able to give my full attention to these value creation projects is crucial to their compressed and ambitious timelines.

“I have complete confidence in Antony’s ability to continue to lead and grow our Finance team to support the Group’s ambition.”

Ardonagh noted that as part of the change, Erotocritou will replace Mugge on the board of the Group Holding Companies.

