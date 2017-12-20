Upbeat Bailey hails organic growth in Clark Thomson 2016/17 results

Broker posts rises in turnover and Ebitda.

Clark Thomson has reported a 12.4% increase in turnover to £11.18m for the year ending 31 March 2017.

According to results filed at Companies House the broker also achieved a significant rise in Ebitda to £1.53m (2016: £1.05m).

Managing director Ben Bailey told Insurance Age: “We had good growth last year. Out of the 12% [turnover] growth there was about 5% organic growth and we were really happy with that.”

New business

According to Bailey the firm has been focused on new business.

“We have been on a bit of a journey,” he commented. “We have invested in telesales, a CRM system and we are starting to reap the rewards of what we had done a couple of years earlier.”

He also detailed that the business, which has nine offices in Scotland, had seen growth in all branches and all classes within the SME to mid-market sectors.

“We are a community broker and what we have in every branch reflects the economy of that area. It is everything from food and drink to motor trade to recycling and renewable energy.”

People

In his view the progress was also due to having good people and “stability of teams”.

“There are things we do centrally in the business to support the different branches but we like to ensure the local leadership does what is right in the local business community,” he said.

“They are supported in the execution of strategy.”

However, the results also showed that the firm technically made a post-tax loss of £2.77m as opposed to profit of £658,692 the previous year.

Bailey explained that the anomaly was due to “historical inter-company balances”.

He pinpointed that the profit would appear with the parent company.

“It is tidying up,” he stressed.

Growth

So has the growth continued in the rest of the year since the results were calculated?

In a word, yes: “Given the competitive market environment I am pleased with where we are and that we are moving forward which is positive.”

Summing up the calendar year as a whole he described the last 12 months as “a period of continuous investment”.

He continued: “We are investing in the right people when they become available and increasing the focus of the business.”

The firm also switched from Open GI to Acturis in the period and Bailey confirmed the process had been completed. “We are through that now, we are getting the efficiencies coming through.”

Acquisitions

Looking to the future he admitted the company was not ruling out making acquisitions but stressed it was more focused on organic growth.

“For the next 12 months it is pretty much an organic play,” he concluded.

“We are looking to make acquisitions beyond that. It is something we want to do and have a number of conversations going.”

