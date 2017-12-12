Former LV man leaves to set up Birmingham MGA

Mark Hands, former head of trading (North) at the insurer has set up Mercia Underwriting which is due to begin trading on 1 January with capacity arranged through Lloyd’s by Circle Insurance Services.

Former LV head of trading (North), Mark Hands, has left the insurer to set up managing general agent Mercia Underwriting, Insurance Age can reveal.

He has taken two members of staff from the regional LV team and capacity for the provider has been sourced by Circle Insurance Services through Lloyd’s. The MGA will begin underwriting on 1 January 2018 and be based in Birmingham.

According to a statement from Circle the MGA’s product range includes property owners, business combined, package, professional indemnity, construction, directors and officers and a number of marine products all of which are all underwritten by ‘A’ rated capacity providers.

Opportunity

Hands commented: “We are creating an underwriting led business with the core components and values of an old fashioned insurance company. Our highly experienced underwriting team is made up of empowered underwriters who are second to none when it comes to negotiating and trading with our broker partners both at inception and renewal.

“As insurers continually push brokers towards online trading models I firmly believe there is a real opportunity in the market for an MGA who does the basics well and underwrites business the traditional way.”

The MGA will launch an underwriting room in New Hall St, Birmingham, from January.

The parent company of Mercia Underwriting is Mercia Marine (Underwriting) which itself is planning to open an underwriting room in Southampton in the New Year.

