FCA report reveals Bluefin's targets to place business with Axa

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated that Bluefin’s culture encouraged its brokers to place business with Axa after agreeing synergy targets with the insurer between 2011 and 2014.

Last week the watchdog fined Bluefin £4m for misleading its clients during the period 9 March 2011 to 31 December 2014 when it was owned by Axa UK.

According to a report by the regulator Bluefin implemented higher-risk business strategies during this time in order to achieve “synergies” with its shareholder “ahead of treating customers fairly”.

These were annual targets for the amount of gross written premium that Axa Insurance would like to underwrite with Bluefin in each year: £57 million, £72 million and £83 million, for 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Between March 2011 and December 2013 Bluefin also agreed with Axa an “aspirational target” of generating £25m Ebitda and placing 25% of all of Bluefin’s business with Axa Group.

Policy

The FCA detailed that this included a policy of introducing all commercial combined SME renewals to its parent company, before showing them to other prospective insurers.

In addition to increasing the volume of business placed with Axa between 2011 and 2013, these strategies also favoured the placement of particular types of business with a list of pre-selected products known as “preferred facilities”.

The regulator further stated that Bluefin’s customers were unaware of these strategies, adding that the broker led customers to believe they were dealing with “truly independent” brokers conducting an unbiased search of the insurance market.

According to the report, Bluefin senior management sent out formal and informal communications to employees promoting a culture that focused on compliance with the broker’s business strategies rather than responding to customers’ demands and needs.

Pressure

In addition, a review conducted in 2012 identified that Bluefin’s brokers may have felt under pressure to make recommendations that complied with its business strategies, which restricted their ability to provide truly independent advice to customers.

The regulator also noted that Bluefin’s focus on increasing the volume of business placed with Axa ended at the end of 2013, and added that the broker had taken a number of steps towards the end of 2013 and throughout 2014 to resolve the failures.

In its report the FCA highlighted that “no criticism is made of Axa or any member of the Axa Group other than Bluefin”.

Following the news of the fine, compliance experts urged brokers to review their systems and controls to make sure they are not misleading their customers.

