Hear from rugby legend Shaun Edwards at Broker Expo Leeds – one week to go

The event, free for brokers, takes place on 21 September at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

There is still time to sign up to the Broker Expo Leeds where delegates will benefit from networking opportunities with over 30 key insurance providers, the chance to catch-up with peers and a bespoke programme of business enhancing sessions.

At the event on 21 September at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds attendees will hear from two panel sessions featuring local broker leaders and Andy Thornley, head of corporate affairs at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association will tackle The Business Case for Innovation - Insurtech and the Future of Broking.

In addition, rugby legend Shaun Edwards will be giving his thoughts on planning and strategies for success as well as sharing some stories from his time in the game.

Success

Edwards is the assistant coach of Wales, (defence) having made his name playing rugby league.

His clubs included London Broncos, Balmain Tigers, Bradford Bulls and Wigan where he won eight championships and nine Challenge Cups. He also played 36 times for Great Britain.

Edwards told Insurance Age that he will be talking about the importance of developing the habits of success.

“People need to be enthusiastic and work hard to succeed,” he said. “I’ll be giving some examples of resilient people who when they get knocked down pick themselves up.

“Clearly you need the physical and mental attributes for success in sport but it also involves planning, strategy, looking at the short and long term to build systematic programmes.

“Hopefully what I have to say and the stories I will tell will be fun and interesting to hear but also useful for the individuals and small business owners building their own careers and companies.”

Sign up now to meet the insurers and hear from our experts at Broker Expo Leeds.