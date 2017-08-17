Meet the Expo Leeds panellists: Jon Newall

The principal at Lockyers chats about the local market ahead of Broker Expo Leeds.

Jon Newall, principal at Lockyers, has described Leeds as “the biggest insurance market outside of London”.

Newall will be taking part in a panel discussion at Broker Expo Leeds on 21 September.

Training

On the day Newall and fellow panellists will be talking about training programmes for staff, client service and the region’s economy.

“What I do love about Leeds is the amount of insurer representation here,” he stated.

“If a client wants to meet the insurer we’ll go and see them together. There’s a lot of MGAs as well. I’d say it’s the biggest insurance market outside of London.”

In addition, he noted that the area had a strong broker market, including big players such as Henderson, Romero and Towergate, but also new independent brokers.

“In Leeds and Wakefield there has been seven new brokers starting in the last two years,” he added.

Investment

In terms of staff training, Newall noted that it was important that customers had faith in a broker’s knowledge.

“We’re currently investing heavily in training,” he added. “You’ve got to invest in your staff and we encourage people to go further, but we don’t force them to do it.”

Newall described the local economy as vibrant, noting there was a lot of manufacturing in the area.

“It’s very easy to do business in Leeds, we haven’t seen any downturn,” he added.

In addition, he did not expect Brexit to have a large impact on the region.

“There’s manufacturing here but we don’t seem to export a lot outside of Yorkshire. Most of my clients haven’t been affected by Brexit.”

On the first panel session, tackling the topics of insurer service, recruiting staff and changing client expectations, will be:

Richard Pitt, chief network officer, Broker Network

Simon Mabb, managing director, Romero Insurance Brokers

Tim Mortimer, regional director, Bluefin

Mark Thomas, branch sales director, Lorica Insurance Brokers

Joe Henderson, CEO , Henderson

The panel session in the afternoon will include even more regional experts and leaders. In addition to Newall, the panellists will be:

Tony O’Gara, regional managing director, central, Towergate

Michael Eardley, director, professions, PIB Insurance Brokers

Nick Houghton, group managing director, JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers

In addition to this the day will feature rugby legend Shaun Edwards who is set to speak about the importance of teamwork.

