Ex-Open GI duo launch digital marketplace for brokers

A pair of Open GI veterans have teamed up to launch what they describe as a “leading digital insurance marketplace", offering insurance brokers a "unique opportunity to acquire exclusive access to online leads”.

Simon Hughes, former COO at the software house, has teamed up with Matt Glenn – who did two stints at Open GI, from 2005–2012 and from 2018–2022, when he was lead developer – to launch Gavello.

Hughes and Glenn said Gavello aims to connect buyers and sellers of insurance products, delivering brokers and insurers enhanced rates of exclusive access with customers who have pre-selected them for contact at a date and time of the customer’s choosing.

Gavello also claims its model delivers “an enhanced