Ex-Open GI duo launch digital marketplace for brokers

A pair of Open GI veterans have teamed up to launch what they describe as a “leading digital insurance marketplace", offering insurance brokers a "unique opportunity to acquire exclusive access to online leads”.

Simon Hughes, former COO at the software house, has teamed up with Matt Glenn – who did two stints at Open GI, from 2005–2012 and from 2018–2022, when he was lead developer – to launch Gavello.

Hughes and Glenn said Gavello aims to connect buyers and sellers of insurance products, delivering brokers and insurers enhanced rates of exclusive access with customers who have pre-selected them for contact at a date and time of the customer’s choosing.

Gavello also claims its model delivers “an enhanced

More on Technology

Why the future for brokers is data-driven

The latest Insurance Age Pulse survey explores how brokers are using data insight to guide business strategy, and reveals why more now see data as an essential factor for growth. Rachel Gordon reports

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Avoira’s Ian Taylor

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on Avoira’s head of commercial – customer experience Ian Taylor.

