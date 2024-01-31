RSA launches resource hub for broker profin clients

RSA Insurance has launched a bespoke online resource hub to help broker clients protect and manage their business.

Called the RSA Business Support Hub it is available to all of RSA’s management protection, commercial crime and professional indemnity customers at new business and renewal.

The provider stated the hub contains over 2,000 online resources covering a range of topics including business compliance, risk management, data security and business operations. These include guides, checklists, videos, workflow tools, legal templates and more.

The 24/7 solution, powered by Farillio, aims to provide