Fear of AI often comes from fear of change, says Ignite MD MacLachlan

Having surged forward in the past two years, Ignite plans to continue growing by strengthening partnerships with insurers, expanding with brokers, via its Ignition programme and through the integration of its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.

About Ignite

Based in Manchester, Ignite provides insurance policy administration systems to brokers, managing general agents and insurers. It also licenses an integrated Software as a service (SaaS) platform.

Since Ignite was purchased in September 2021 by Verisk-owned Sequel, it has seen policy growth of 234%, staff growth of 131%, and licence and transactional revenue growth of 134%.

Ignite has two areas of focus to help continue growing policies at the current rapid pace.

The first is