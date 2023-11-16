Blog: As Amazon ramps up drone deliveries, brokers should take note

Amazon’s foray into drone deliveries is creating an insurance market brokers should not ignore, according to Moonrock founder and MD Simon Ritterband.

The recent expansion of the retail giant’s drone delivery trials to new territories is a significant development for the industry, and will naturally lead to changes in this growing insurance market.

Cover is already required for business players and demand is going to go up, especially in commercial lines. The insurance industry is now very familiar with unmanned aerial vehicles being used in loss adjusting to assess damage, and for entertainment with drone swarms, or photography.

Drone