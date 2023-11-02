Ex-Hastings boss Utley on Percayso investment and the state of UK motor market
Neil Utley’s investment in data intelligence provider Percayso Inform was spurred on by an understanding that the insurtech would have made his job a lot easier had it existed when he was chair of Hastings Direct.
Neil Utley’s investment in data intelligence provider Percayso Inform was spurred on by an understanding that the insurtech would have made his job a lot easier had it existed when he was chair of Hastings Direct.
The former insurance executive, who numbers Cox [latterly Equity Insurance Group], Privilege and Direct Line among the businesses he has held senior positions at, led the recent £2.7m fundraise alongside existing venture capital investor Praetura Ventures.Risk selection
Following his involvement Utley (pictured), told Insurance Age: “When I bought Hastings, it was one of the biggest advertisers on TV in the UK, but it could not really afford the amount of airtime it was buying.
“So that had
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Applied Net 23: Priority number one has been, is, and will be commercial – says Europe CEO Tom Needs
Achieving parity with competitors on commercial panel size, and boosting the Epic broker base to 150 in the UK, are the twin targets for Applied Systems Europe in 2024, CEO Tom Needs has confirmed.
Applied Net 23: Power shifting to brokers, says Applied boss Taylor Rhodes
Applied Systems is picking up the pace, with brokers in the UK having grabbed more market share this year, according to CEO Taylor Rhodes.
Aviva ramps up cyber push with micro-SME cover from £50
Aviva today launched its Cyber Respond product, imploring brokers to help educate and reduce 'apathy' among the massively underinsured micro business community.
Applied Net 23: AI to help brokers suffering from a ‘barrage’ of information requests
Applied Systems is launching first use cases of artificial intelligence on two platforms in the US on 24 October, chief product officer Anupam Gupta told Insurance Age at Applied Net 23.
Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?
Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.
Broker Expo 2023: Brokers need not fear getting ‘rinsed’ exploring AI adoption
Brokers need not go for a ‘big bang’ transformation programme when it comes to introducing artificial intelligence into their business; but gain confidence incrementally by experimenting and trying things.
Ecclesiastical teams up with Iprism on digital platform for brokers
Ecclesiastical and managing general agent Iprism have launched a digital platform providing cover for smaller not-for-profit organisations operating in the charity, education and faith sectors.
Acturis unveils API integration with insurtech
Acturis has partnered with insurtech FullCircl to integrate its SmartBroker solution into the platform.