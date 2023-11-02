Ex-Hastings boss Utley on Percayso investment and the state of UK motor market

Neil Utley’s investment in data intelligence provider Percayso Inform was spurred on by an understanding that the insurtech would have made his job a lot easier had it existed when he was chair of Hastings Direct.

The former insurance executive, who numbers Cox [latterly Equity Insurance Group], Privilege and Direct Line among the businesses he has held senior positions at, led the recent £2.7m fundraise alongside existing venture capital investor Praetura Ventures.

Risk selection

Following his involvement Utley (pictured), told Insurance Age: “When I bought Hastings, it was one of the biggest advertisers on TV in the UK, but it could not really afford the amount of airtime it was buying.

“So that had