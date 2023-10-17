Broker Expo 2023: Brokers need not fear getting ‘rinsed’ exploring AI adoption

Brokers need not go for a ‘big bang’ transformation programme when it comes to introducing artificial intelligence into their business; but gain confidence incrementally by experimenting and trying things.

That was one of the take home messages from the panel during the session Friend or foe? How can the broker community integrate and capitalise on AI tools? at the Broker Expo in Birmingham last week.

Innovative Risk Labs CEO and co-founder Ed Gaze told delegates: “Insurance is driven on relationships and those relationships can withstand a lot of inefficiencies because they are built on trust.

“But ultimately more businesses are looking for the best price and cover and AI can help with that