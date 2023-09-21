Blog: Market challenges make it the ideal time for brokers to digitise

Far from being a risk, digitisation is the best protection brokers can invest in to reduce the impact of market uncertainty. And Risto Rossar, CEO and founder of Insly, argues the timing could not be better given ongoing challenges from recruitment to policyholder retention.

Insurance brokers are more important than ever in the current economic climate, as the cost-of-living crisis drives customers to seek out the best insurance deals.

According to a recent Salesforce’s Connected Financial Services Report that surveyed more than 6000 people in March/April this year, customers are shopping around more than ever for the best value and cover. But faced with a hard market, rising overheads and fierce competition, brokers must do everything they can to stand out.

70%