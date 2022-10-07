UK Broker Awards 2022: Customer Service Award

Grow organically by more than 150% in one year? That’s the striking target Ascend Broking Group set itself, which it would achieve in part by a dedication to customer service

UK Broker Awards Introduction Personal Lines Broker of the Year Marketing and Customer Engagement Award Deal of the Year ESG Broker Champion - D&I ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability Young Broker of the Year Digital Broker Award Broker Start-up of the Year Customer Service Award Claims Team of the Year Training Award Schemes Broker of the Year Broker Support Partner of the Year Commercial Lines Broker of the Year Broker Personality of the Year Achievement Award Broker of