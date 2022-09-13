Ex-Hiscox UK CEO Thaker joins Abacai as Complete Cover CEO
Bob Thaker, the former UK CEO of Hiscox, has taken over as CEO of insurtech Abacai’s broking business Complete Cover Group, Insurance Age can reveal.
According to a Companies House filing, Bob Thaker (pictured) was appointed as a director of CCG on the 15 July.
He was also listed as a director of Hyperformance and Key Claims and Administration Services on the same day.
Thaker took over as CEO of Hiscox UK in March 2019 before leaving at the end of 2021. He has been replaced this month by
