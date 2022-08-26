Stubben Edge Group acquires Bonhill Group’s Business Solutions & Governance Division
According to the provider, the BSG division holds several brands which will be key to Stubben Edge’s further growth and expanded capabilities for customers, brokers, and independent financial advisers.
The BSG division includes the brands SmallBusiness, GrowthBusiness, Information-Age, and DiversityQ. Boasting a combination of six million views and insight into 600,00 companies, these sites are targeted at supporting entrepreneurial companies with comprehensive views into major global trends
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Technology
Most read
- Insurers hit back at Covid-hit football clubs over “mistaken approach”
- BGL Insurance appoints new managing director of distribution
- People Moves: 22-26 August 2022
- Nick Major to exit Aviva amid commercial lines shake-up
- Aston Lark buys AJ Insurance Service
- Seventeen Group snaps up Broker Scotland
- Advertorial: What’s on insurers’ minds for law firms?