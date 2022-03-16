Peter Gregory leaves SSP
Peter Gregory has left software house SSP, Insurance Age can reveal.
The technology provider said the director of broking left to take on a new challenge. It is unclear if he is being replaced.
An SSP statement said: “Peter has been with SSP for over 20 years and has been instrumental in growing our broker business and, in recent times, heading up our marketing function.
“Peter has been a fantastic ambassador for SSP throughout his time with the business and, while we are all sad to see him
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Most read
- RSA reveals 2021 losses from continuing operations
- Broker Satisfaction Survey: Aviva triumphs in Financial Lines
- HCF buys two brokers
- JMG Group buys Northampton broker to continue expansion
- Aviva partners with Broker Network after a decade apart
- People Moves: 14 - 18 March 2022
- Interview: Paul Havenhand – CEO Kingsbridge Group