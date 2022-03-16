Peter Gregory leaves SSP

Peter Gregory has left software house SSP, Insurance Age can reveal.

The technology provider said the director of broking left to take on a new challenge. It is unclear if he is being replaced.

An SSP statement said: “Peter has been with SSP for over 20 years and has been instrumental in growing our broker business and, in recent times, heading up our marketing function.

“Peter has been a fantastic ambassador for SSP throughout his time with the business and, while we are all sad to see him