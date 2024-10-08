Underinsurance: how big is the problem and what can brokers do to solve it?

Inaccurate buildings sums insured are one of the biggest causes of claims disputes, creating problems for policyholders, brokers and insurers.

So, how big a problem is buildings underinsurance in the UK, and what can brokers do to ensure good outcomes for their clients?

In this Broker Masterclass – timed to coincide with UK Broker Week and brought to you in co-operation with RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com – valuation, broking and underwriting experts discuss these issues and more in detail.

Watch now to get greater insight into why policyholders can be confused about how much they should set their sums insured for; the ‘condition of average’ and how it is calculated in relation to a loss; first loss insurance; and the regulatory landscape and its impact on underinsurance.

Panel

Jonathan Swift, content director, Insurance Age and Post

Johnny Thomson, marketing and communications director, RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com

Sam Ashby, divisional managing director (South) for Ardonagh Advisory

Douglas Brown, managing director, Renovation Underwriting

