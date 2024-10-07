Video Q&A: Open GI director of brokers and MGAs Nick Giddings

In the run-up to Broker Expo on Thursday this week, Open GI director of brokers and MGAs Nick Giddings spoke to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about how software partners can help brokers get to grips with new technologies such as GenAI.

The pair also discussed how Open GI is leveraging more established technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing to support brokers, and how intermediaries can use technology to get the best out of their data – and what it means for their staff.

Finally, Giddings explained how Open GI is investing in technology to the benefit of brokers and what technology developments it is planning over the next 12 months.

