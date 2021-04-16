Acturis buys Brovada from Willis Towers Watson
Acturis Group has entered into an agreement to buy Brovada from Willis Towers Watson.
It explained that Brovada is an electronic trading enabler in the Canadian general insurance market used by over 2,000 brokers and most insurers.
The deal is Acturis’s second in the Canadian market and follows its purchase of Zycomp Systems in July 2019.
According to Acturis, brokers use the BrovadaOne Connectivity product to enable digital communication from their broker management system straight to the
