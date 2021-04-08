Acturis partners with the RAC for breakdown cover

Software provider Acturis has partnered with breakdown underwriter RAC to launch private, commercial and fleet breakdown products on the Acturis platform.

The partnership follows the development of a tablet optimised app, and expands the e-trading capabilities of Acturis’s cloud platform.

According to a press statement, the offering covers everything from cars, vans, and minibuses to heavy goods vehicles across varied business disciplines, on either a standalone or add-on product basis.

Russ