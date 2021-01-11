SSP sale flies under the radar

Constellation Software announced last month that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group had entered into an agreement to buy software house SSP.

According to a statement, completion of the acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

SSP declined to comment on the deal but one SSP customer offered a cautious welcome.

Future?

SSP user, James Woollam, managing director at Hayes Parsons, said he hoped the deal would result in further