Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – ' Property/Contents Focus' with Getsafe, Hippo and Urban Jungle

In the 25th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a trio of start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, all of which are focused on the household and property markets.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss the advantages of owning capacity versus the MGA model; what being a full stack insurtech means; combatting the disconnection between start-ups and incumbents; lockdown claims patterns and growing during the pandemic with record sales are:

Getsafe CEO and founder Christian Wiens

Hippo Insurance Chief Insurance Officer Rick McCatheron

Urban Jungle CEO and co-founder Jimmy Williams.

 

See the Insurance Post/Sonr Top 100 Insurtechs

