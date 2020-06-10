Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'Distribution Focus' with Hokodo, Kasko and Wrisk
In the 23rd episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a trio of start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, all of which are focused on the distribution of products through the business-to-business-to-consumer channel.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss the benefits and challenges of working with big brand verticals; building these relationships in the first place; commoditising the insurtech infrastructure; and finding the right capacity, are:
Hokodo co-founder Richard Thornton
Kasko CEO and Co-Founder Nikolaus Sühr
Wrisk CEO Nimeshh Patel
