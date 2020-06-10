Blog: Short term motor insurance is for life, not just lockdown

There is evidence that people are looking to ride share or borrow a vehicle more to avoid public transport in light of Covid-19. However, Tempcover's Alan Inskip expects there to be deep-rooted changes in attitudes towards vehicle usage post-lockdown which could have a longer term impact on motor insurance.

Lockdown restrictions may have been relaxed across the UK, but motorists’ attitude towards their vehicle usage and associated costs has not.

A recent survey of British motorists by Tempcover* has revealed that over half (56%) of respondents are still unlikely to change their short-term car usage, regardless of what the regulations are. Interestingly, almost a third (32%) said they are considering purchasing a new or used vehicle in the wake of car dealerships reopening their physical sites across the nation.

Threat

This – combined with 86% of respondents admitting that they are still not comfortable using public transport in the current climate – indicates a clear trend in customers shifting away from public transport to private vehicles while the coronavirus threat still looms. Another 62% of respondents said that their household finances have been negatively affected by the impact of coronavirus, and this has had a direct impact on their how they manage their vehicle costs, with almost one fifth (18%) resorting to extreme measures like taking their car off the road to save on annual insurance.

Although these are short-term findings, they may well have long-term implications as motorists across the board move to more consumable options. Thee coronavirus lockdown has also made it clear that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to vehicle insurance no longer works on its own. Annual policies are certainly the best option for many motorists, but in an age of limited vehicle use and increased car sharing, flexible temporary vehicle insurance could be a complementary add-on to an existing annual policy, or in many cases, or more viable alternative.

Growth

This is becoming increasingly evident as we experience a measurable growth in demand for short-term car and van policies as people avoid public transport and look to ride share or borrow a vehicle. This growth is clear across all demographics but the most notable is certainly among 25 to 35-year-olds residing in more densely populated towns and cities where car sharing is common. And with many international holiday plans cancelled or postponed, we expect to see continued growth over the summer period with more holidaymakers opting to take to the road.

Over half (54%) of surveyed motorists also acknowledged that temporary insurance could be of benefit to them. Provided the vehicle is taxed, affordable cover can be taken for terms as short as just one hour, right up to 28 days, with policies confirmed within two minutes. This provides peace-of-mind to the millions of UK motorists who are either using their vehicles far more infrequently than usual, or are sharing with others, that they are still legally insured for their flexible and short-term driving needs.

Finally, these survey trends have once again sparked the rebate debate – should insurers be offering refunds to customers who have been using their vehicles far less frequently than usual?

Rebates

Major insurers like Admiral and LV have already offered ‘stay at home’ refunds on qualifying car and van policies and this will no doubt make a measurable difference to drivers who are facing financial uncertainty, but it is important that other major insurers follow suit to ensure that the benefits are felt across the board, otherwise the industry will continue to come under fire for appearing to profit from charging embattled motorists premium policy rates despite vehicle usage and subsequent claims being considerably down.

*These statistics are based on the feedback from 1,002 UK residents aged 18-75, who hold a full or provisional UK driver’s license or EU driver’s license. The survey was conducted by Tempcover from 12 to 27 May 2020. Additional data is available on request.

Alan Inskip is CEO of Tempcover