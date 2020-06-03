Insurance Age

Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'Wheels Focus' with By Miles, Cuvva, Inshur and Laka

In the 20th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a group of start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100 all of whom are focused on insuring ‘wheels’ in the broadest sense.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss product/service developments; international expansion; recruitment in lockdown; raising funds and rebrands, are:

 

By Miles head of brand, communications & product Oliver Baxter

Cuvva marketing director Loren Gould

Laka VP marketing, Kelly Barnes

Inshur CEO Dan Bratshpis

 

Catch up on the previous Insurtech 100 video casts: Lemonade CEO Daniel Scheiber talks AI, European expansion and IPOs

To see the Top 100 Insurtech Ranking click here

