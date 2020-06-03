Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'Wheels Focus' with By Miles, Cuvva, Inshur and Laka
In the 20th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a group of start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100 all of whom are focused on insuring ‘wheels’ in the broadest sense.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss product/service developments; international expansion; recruitment in lockdown; raising funds and rebrands, are:
By Miles head of brand, communications & product Oliver Baxter
Cuvva marketing director Loren Gould
Laka VP marketing, Kelly Barnes
Inshur CEO Dan Bratshpis
