Q&A: Open GI group CEO Simon Badley

Almost a year into the role as group CEO of Open GI, Simon Badley sat down with Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift to talk about how he plans to build on existing foundations to make the software house the technology 'partner of choice' for brokers, MGAs and insurers.

What attracted you to the CEO role at Open GI?

“I had come to a point where I wanted a change. I left Aviva in 2011, did three years running [software firm] Avelo, sold it; then spent five years working with [acquirer] Iress learning how to build software for what is a similar value chain. There are differences, but the reality is that the technology [Iress was selling] was there to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and flow of not just quotations and applications, but data to enable a better client experience.

“So I had come to the end of a period with Iress which had been fantastic and was genuinely looking for my next challenge when I got approached by [Open GI’s private equity backer] Montague and a head hunter. Initially, although I had worked in Norwich Union/Aviva for many years I did not have exposure to the general insurance side, and so I responded: ‘I don’t know that industry, I don’t have relationships there’.

“But actually, what became really clear to me, and is clearer now is that the GI industry is a really important part of the UK economy. You only have to think about [the current pandemic], and the ability for people to protect the things they care about is really important and that attracted me. Not least because the role technology plays in this industry is increasing, especially when I look at the software houses and their historical place [in the value chain]. There is still a lot more we can do. We can be much more effective partners.

“And the more I dug into the business itself, I realized it is full of fantastic people. There is an amazing amount of domain knowledge within the staff, and even though some of the technology has been around for a while, there is some very clever IP in it. So when you think about the future there were some strong building blocks that will enable us to grow and transform the business.

“Because this not about ticking it along and doing more of the same; the job I have got – and it is going to be extremely challenging - is to take what Open GI is built on, the good bits, retain them. But become something different. A more modern, reliable and innovative software partner.”

Has having your predecessor Chris Guillaume around as a NED make the transition easier?

“He is an extremely supportive individual, and his history and knowledge of the business and GI the industry is extremely helpful. And I think during the transition after coming in I could not have asked for any more support.”

From what you understand was [PE backer] Montagu Private Equity deliberately looking for someone not only outside Open GI, but perhaps the traditional GI space too?

“I do happen to know that the search was quite extensive, which makes me feel proud that I got this amazing job. And the fact it was so wide was a recognition that something different was needed. There needs to be a balance though, in that it is good to bring different perspectives from different industries and I am doing that when recruiting now. But you have to hold to the stuff that works and has made [a business] successful so it is about finding a balance. But there was - and remains - a driver for the board to bring fresh thinking and perspectives to the business.”

You worked for Norwich Union previously, but left to run financial services software business Avelo. What learnings and experiences from the financial adviser sector do you think are relevant for the general insurance broker one too?

“My background was with NU and Aviva and apart from three years at RBS, I have constantly been in and round IFAs and intermediaries so I have a huge affection for the people who run those businesses. And honestly there is a lot of similarity between the characters, the passion, the customer focus, the commercial acumen and creativity, [with their GI broking counterparts].

“And I have been incredibly impressed with the guys who run the broker businesses in the GI space, because there are some really smart people doing some clever things. My background [with Aviva] is also relevant because I understand the challenges that manufacturers have - and the big insurers are going through this now [because of Covid-19] - as I had that in 2001 [after the World Trade Center terrorist attacks].

“Equally, I understand the importance of the relationship between the manufacturer and the broker, and that as an insurer there is a need to have access to high quality distribution. Intellectually with GI I am also very interested in the way capacity gets deployed which gets you into the MGA space.

“But ultimately in the way brokers manage risks, fraud, end-to-end processes etc … They are all things I have experienced before and are what attracted me into technology, because I am not a [pure] technologist. But the thing that really interests me is the effect and impact it can have. And I enjoy working for businesses that can deploy software to make a difference and it seemed pretty clear to me that is as true in the GI space [as the IFA one]. And so all of those experiences are extremely valuable.”

You helped build up Avelo before it was sold for £210m to lress in 2014, what did that teach you in terms of growing a successful software house, especially with regards of products and offerings?

“It isn’t rocket science. You need to build great products and software which at a hygiene level works all the time and give people predictive performance. Align that with strong leadership, product innovation, a clear pathway and strategy as to how you work very closely with the businesses that are your core [customer base], and you tend to make money. And not in a grubby capitalist way, but as a byproduct of being a strong business.

“That is what Open GI has to do more off. It has to have a reputation for being really strong in its core purpose, which is building and deploying high quality software. That is what it has to be good at; and that is going to need us to change, do things differently and build different capabilities. And we have to be clear on our core purpose, and take the essence of what made Open GI so successful and wrap around new ways of working so it becomes even more relevant, more important and more credible.”

How do Montagu Private Equity match up to the previous investors you have worked for?

“It would be easy of me to give you a trite vacuous comment about the fact they’re lovely and really good; but I’m not like that. So this is genuine. What you want from an investor is for them to understand your business, the opportunities that it has, and equally the threats. And understand them to such a level that when you present a strategy, and ask for their support - financial or otherwise - they are able to give you it.

“When I left NU /Aviva to jump into PE there was a bunch of my friends who said ‘really, are you sure? These guys are bastards right? They are not nice people’ and I did think ‘oh crikey, what have I let myself in for?’ But what I have found is – and even more with Montagu – is that they are really honest people. It’s a very simple exchange: They give you money and invest based on creating a return. And if you do that, they’ll keep investing [in you] because everyone benefits.

“But if you screw up, they won’t pay your salary and bonuses. They’ll say ‘thank you very much, it’s not working out, so goodbye’. Montague are extremely positive and I think they see in Open GI as a business that has a very strong foundation; but equally has to become different to create growth. So that’s the conversation we’re having.”

How is Open GI evolving to meet the demands of an increasingly digital savvy and demanding end user?

“My understanding is that the GI technology space has been relatively slow to make some of the [necessary] big leaps. But those pressures for change are going to become so pervasive that the sector will inevitably change. Why? Because consumers are changing. Their demand for access, for self-service propositions and an end-to-end digital experience has changed - and will continue too. For businesses the economic and financial pressures attached to scaling up - and getting efficiencies of doing more for less - will also drive change and there are a lot of really smart people [who know that].

“And I do see this with brokers in that that they have had to do things differently to IFAs, where most of what they do today has remained the same [for many years]. GI brokers have already experienced a major structural shift in the move to direct, especially with personal lines, that has resulted in them having to be extremely agile and think, ‘if I cannot have that, I’ll go and do [something else] and do it really well’. And so I think there is already a mindset about efficiency and effectiveness. So for us we see our platform strategy as one of enabling that.

“And by that I mean there are a number of software solutions on the market that are highly restrictive and monolithic. So when you buy the package, you have to take it and use it all. Now our core platform still has an awful lot of life in it. It is a very strong, functionally rich platform and for a high proportion of our current users they are happy with it and are not going anywhere. And we see a product strategy for those guys where we will [continue to] invest in the core product.

“But to your point we also need to find a way to put more digital capability in the hands of the consumer, for example, so they can do more self-service, but the policy administration chassis remains consistent and strong. With Mobius, the platform that we are bringing to market, it is built very differently. It will be a true cloud-based software-as-a-service solution [SaaS] that is more modulari, and enables businesses to create what we would call enterprise architecture in that it enables them to flex. And so rather than building your business around the software, the software is built into your business and allows it to grow and change. And as part of that there will be a digital enabled layer that will be stronger than it is now.

Do you think there is a misconception that insurance brokers are not tech savvy, and are happy with the status quo?

“In any market – and it was the same in the IFA and wealth management space - there is a whole bunch of guys for whom technology is a bit of a challenge and they would rather it remained in the background so they can get on with what they are good at. But I meet more and more people in this industry who want technology to not act as a constraint [as it might have been previously], they want to be an enabler of scalable growth. So I there is a misconception that GI brokers are somehow trapped in an old world and a traditional way of thinking, but I don’t think that is true at all. There are a bunch of guys who are extremely enlightened about how they want to change the world. And we want to play a role in enabling that and be the partner of choice for these people. And I know we are not there yet and there is some way to go before we get there. But that is what we want to become.”

To meet this objective does that mean the business needs to recruit employees with new/different skillsets? If so what are they?

“The skills sets will be a combination of things: they will be certainly be in product leadership, design and marketing. We have got some very strong people in the team already, but there will people who have been in other industries – and it won’t necessarily be financial services – that have done stuff around design thinking and other things we can learn from. We need to augment our already strong engineering and delivery function - the people who write the code and the architects – with people who have brought modern, flexible SaaS-based solutions [to market].

“But again, and I am very clear in this, we have retain the strong IP that exists in the business and couple it with very specific and targeted capabilities. And that is what we are trying to do.

“As to the question of how easy it is to attract those staff? Well to be candid, in technology it is pretty competitive to recruit, and what attracts the best technologists is working in the right culture. My son is 25 and works in innovation and my daughter is 23 and works in marketing and they have different outlooks to me when I came out school. I was focused on how much I earned, the pension etc … My two [children] know they are more than likely going to have to work until they are 80, so their view is that they are going to do things they really enjoy.

“So we have to create a proposition to attract the brightest talent which means, even pre-Covid, not doing as much commuting as I have done - they are not going to sit on a sweaty trains for three hours a day. Instead we need to give people a sense that they are part of something new and different. And if we can do that we will be able to attract the right people. We might not have got it right yet, but that is what we aim to do.”

Open GI is a relative newcomer to the MGA and insurer technology space since the acquisition of Transactor in 2017, how has the diversification been going?

“The Transactor acquisition was really important; because of the talent that existed and exists in the team we inherited. The architecture of the solution is really impressive too particularly around ratings and insurer hosted pricing [IHP]. A major area of focus for us is enabling manufacturers and brokers to connect more effectively, and the emergence of the MGAs [is notable as it allows] manufacturers to manage risk and capital more effectively. With the Transactor solution we constantly hear that it is the best in the market. We have just got to get better at delivering it, improving the speed at which we do that. But the underlying product is extremely string and having access to that MGA is space is so important.”

You invested in insurtech Machine Learning Programmes in 2019, what has that bought to the business?

“We have only just began to scratch the surface of how powerful data could be and I think it could be a growth engine, but also a lot more. Do I want to grow the business? Of course I do. But I am also interested intellectually in how some of these things can change the way we think, not least in the way the data science that MLP and others have worked on has been deployed to manage pricing risks and fraud, and that is going to be extremely powerful.”

Where do you see the most exciting growth ad opportunities among the present Open GI product base?

“I think there is going to be growth where we see the changes I have described. We know the IHP, connectivity and ratings space is already is already hard with many people looking to grow there. But when we bring a product set to market, which is built in the way I have described, I think that competitive advantage will make a difference. We have a stronghold in the personal lines space, but equally recognize [a desire for] growth in commercial lines. And we genuinely believe we can win business with both our existing base and anyone new that comes to market.”

What is next on the launch pad? And how has the onset of Covd-19 impacted your plans for the next 12-24 months in terms of proposition/product development?

“The good news is that we did not miss a beat and because we were able to move people to working remotely pretty easily, the actual throughput of building stuff has not slowed down either and so all of the things we had in development have continued. So MLP continue to build data products; we continue to build out Mobius, looking to work with our first foundation client to get it in production and tested; and finally we are continuing to build products around ratings and IHP.”