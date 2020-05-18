Insurance Covid-Cast episode 13: Litigation under lockdown - how are lawyers and insurers managing legal disputes and hearings during the Coronavirus?

In the latest episode of Insurance Post and Insurance Age’s new video series brought to you while our journalists are working from home, we gathered together a group of lawyers and claims experts to discuss how they are managing dispute resolution and trials during the current pandemic.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss how smoothly instructions are being managed; concerns that fraudulent/dishonest/farmed claims could slip under the radar; the differences/benefits/potential weaknesses between remote and in person hearings; and what temporary practices might be maintained when things return to relative normalcy, are:

Jonathan Clay, BLM partner

Ian Davies, Kennedys partner and head of motor

Steve Cross, Markerstudy group head of claims

Jonathan Robinshaw, DWF Law barrister and head of advocacy

David Williams, DAC Beachcroft partner