Insurance Covid-Cast episode 11: Loss adjusting during lockdown - and what the sector might look like post-pandemic

In the latest episode of Insurance Post and Insurance Age’s new video series brought to you while our journalists are working from home, we gathered together a group of senior loss adjusters and experts to discuss how their employers have adapted to ‘the new normal’ in terms of clams management.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss levels of instructions; the acceleration of remote assessment technology usage; how adjusters are handling claims when on-site visits are needed; and what the long term impact might be on loss adjusting are:

Questgates managing director Chris Hall

Qlaims CEO Malcolm Harvey

Criterion operations director Mark Pierce

Sedgwick director, head of UK development sectors, Richard Sheridan

McLarens managing director UK and Ireland Steven Wallace