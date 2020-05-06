Insurance Covid-Cast episode eight: What is the insurance supply chain doing to keep the sector moving during the Covid-19 lockdown?
In the latest episode of Insurance Post and Insurance Age’s new series of video casts brought to you while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we brought together a diverse group of businesses to discuss how the supply chain has forged deeper strategic – and personal - relationships with partners over the last six weeks.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss the challenges of maintaining business as usual; the evolution of procurement processes; and how supplier-insurer relations will differ post-Covid 19, compared to how they were before, are:
Copart UK managing director Jane Pocock
Crawford & Company UK and Ireland president Lisa Bartlett
Iprosurv owner and co-founder Rebecca Jones
Minster Law CEO Shirley Woolham
To catch up with the previous episode of Insurance Covid-Cast: How brokers are managing clients in lockdown, click here
