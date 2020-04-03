Covid-19: Niall Barton calls on insurers to support insurtechs

The Insurtech UK chairman and Wrisk executive chairman said the “mini meteorite” of Covid-19 has put insurtechs at risk of underfunding.

Niall Barton, Insurtech UK chairman and Wrisk executive chairman, has called on insurers to support their insurtech partners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we’re seeing unprecedented support from the state in this time, we need to see some signals of unprecedented support from the incumbents for the small businesses,” Barton told Insurance Age.

“The UK insurance market will be stronger as a global insurance sector for having this innovation community. We’ll be stronger together.”

InsurTech UK previously warned insurers against cutting ties with insurtechs as part of an open letter to the Chancellor issued yesterday (2 April).

Collaboration

The body signed the letter alongside other technology organisations such as Innovate Finance, but Barton highlighted the unique nature of the insurance industry.

He explained: “For insurtechs specifically, we’re much more collaborative with the incumbents than in the fintech area. We work with Aviva, Allianz, all of these people, and we’re bringing innovation to them.

“The insurtech community has a more helpful partnership with the bigger community of incumbents than some others.”

However, Barton suggested insurtech businesses are currently struggling to communicate with their insurer partners.

“The challenge is getting their attention. They’re having to move call centres and payment systems into people’s homes. This is a massive problem at the moment,” he noted.

“They will be able to give attention to other things in a week or two. They’re not saying no, they’re just saying ‘give us a bit of time’, but we don’t have the luxury of time.”

Funding

Barton likened the escalating Covid-19 outbreak to a “mini meteorite” in discussion with Insurance Age.

“Is this a pause button that’s happening and it will all be alright tomorrow? I don’t think so,” he continued.

“We’re going to be left with a massive hole in public finances and a recession that people are going to have to pay for with higher taxes. There’s going to be significant impacts.”

Barton suggested that start-ups and insurtechs are particularly at risk due to their need to raise financing and capital.

“These are businesses that are still investing, still raising money to get to the possibility of scaling,” he explained.

“In our case, with things like the R&D tax credits, which are a very important annual flow of revenue for start-ups, we found there’s a bit of a back log. Get the money flowing – that’s a vital part of it.”

