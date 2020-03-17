Applied Systems implements remote working globally

Software house has also introduced measures to enable its clients to follow suit.

Applied Systems has confirmed the implementation of its business continuity plan yesterday (16 March) amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

The plan has introduced remote working for Applied employees globally, as well as introducing measures to encourage remote working at its clients and partners.

The software house said ensuring business continuity for clients was its “#1 concern”.

The plan introduced at Applied Systems includes:

Ongoing access to services and “around-the-clock” support teams for clients as Applied employees begin working from home.

Using the Applied Cloud platform to introduce remote working at clients’ businesses that have not done so before.

Consulting, education and training for clients on the use of these remote working services.

Additional measures to improve the reliability of “critical business processes and supporting infrastructures”.

The software house said the release of pre-scheduled products on Applied platforms “should not be impacted” by the decision to implement remote working.

Applied Systems described the measures as part of its “standard business continuity plan”.

A statement from the software provider added: “With global attention on the Covid-19 outbreak, each day brings more uncertainty for businesses and our communities.

“We are continuing to monitor the developments on the outbreak and are taking the appropriate steps — consistent with CDC and WHO recommendations — to support the ongoing health and safety of our employees, their families, our customers, and the surrounding communities.”

An investigation by Insurance Age found an increase in remote working at the UK’s largest broking firms.

