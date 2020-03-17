Applied Systems implements remote working globally
Software house has also introduced measures to enable its clients to follow suit.
Applied Systems has confirmed the implementation of its business continuity plan yesterday (16 March) amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
The plan has introduced remote working for Applied employees globally, as well as introducing measures to encourage remote working at its clients and partners.
The software house said ensuring business continuity for clients was its “#1 concern”.
Remote
The plan introduced at Applied Systems includes:
- Ongoing access to services and “around-the-clock” support teams for clients as Applied employees begin working from home.
- Using the Applied Cloud platform to introduce remote working at clients’ businesses that have not done so before.
- Consulting, education and training for clients on the use of these remote working services.
- Additional measures to improve the reliability of “critical business processes and supporting infrastructures”.
The software house said the release of pre-scheduled products on Applied platforms “should not be impacted” by the decision to implement remote working.
Outbreak
Applied Systems described the measures as part of its “standard business continuity plan”.
A statement from the software provider added: “With global attention on the Covid-19 outbreak, each day brings more uncertainty for businesses and our communities.
“We are continuing to monitor the developments on the outbreak and are taking the appropriate steps — consistent with CDC and WHO recommendations — to support the ongoing health and safety of our employees, their families, our customers, and the surrounding communities.”
An investigation by Insurance Age found an increase in remote working at the UK’s largest broking firms.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 March 2020
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Axa confirms position on coronavirus business interruption coverage
- Covid-19: ABI admits few will be covered for BI
- LMA develops renewal clause amid Covid-19
- Covid-19: Brokers ban meetings and push remote working
- Jelf sues DRP for alleged staff and client poaching
- QBE to close UK offices in coronavirus stress test
- Covid-19: Biba defends hiring Boris Johnson as speaker