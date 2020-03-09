In-depth - cyber: The future of cyber in personal lines

While cyber insurance has become a necessity for most commercial clients, the personal lines space is a much harder sell. Sam Barrett investigates how brokers can reach this untapped market

Cyber insurance is becoming an established part of commercial clients’ armoury but it’s yet to make a significant mark in the personal lines space. However, with individuals facing some serious cyber risks, it could be time to develop this market.

Most of us use the internet every day and our relationship with the online world is set to grow even deeper as connected devices become standard in the home. Research by Aviva found that the average UK home has 10.3 internet-enabled devices such as computers, smart TVs and security cameras, up 26% on 2017.

Connected crime

As our love for these devices increases, so does the risk.

“Whether it’s a laptop or a fridge, if it’s connected, cyber criminals can hack in and get to other parts of the network,” says Dr Matt Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the Chartered Insurance Institute. “There have been examples of connected toys being hacked and one business was hacked through its air conditioning provider.”

Once in, a criminal could monitor the property to determine a good time to burgle it; cause a fire or large energy bill by turning up thermostats remotely; or they could steal data and empty out the household’s bank accounts and pension funds.

Individuals face other cyber risks too. Fraud is a significant threat, whether through a fake site, a phishing email or someone impersonating an official to trick them into handing over money or personal details. Similarly, ransomware can leave an individual having to pay to access their computer again and, if the criminals stole sensitive data, they could find themselves being blackmailed to avoid it being distributed.

Whether it’s a laptop or a fridge, if it’s connected, cyber criminals can hack in and get to other parts of the network… There have been examples of connected toys being hacked Matt Connell

Cover availability

Cover is out there but, as Andy Jenkins, operations director at Russell Scanlan, explains, access is very limited.

“Cover is available in the mid to high net worth market but, while a few insurers offer it as an add-on, only Covéa Insurance and Plum Underwriting offer it as standard,” he says. “Other players are looking at it but insurers struggle with what they should offer.”

It’s a similar story from Graham Wedgbury, account executive at Lycetts. “We can add cyber as an endorsement to a customer’s policy but it comes with lots of clauses such as a good firewall and dual factor passwords,” he says. “This can be a bit heavy for a consumer so we see very poor take-up.”

There are also questions about whether the cover is extensive enough for the high net worth market. For instance, Covéa provides £100,000 of cover, which can be used for connected home devices, losses associated with cyber-crime and identity theft, cyber liability and cyber bullying.

“High net worth individuals have a broad and rich cyber exposure,” says Matthew Clark, director, global markets at La Playa.

“They might have a multi-million pound property, a superyacht, an office and family office, all networked. They would have concerns about their data being stolen and used to demand a ransom,” he explains. “They might also charter out their yacht, which could bring third party data privacy issues.”

Cyber conundrum

Rolling cover out to the mainstream market also brings a number of challenges. For starters, while insurers can cross-examine a business about its cyber risk, they can’t expect a homeowner to provide the same level of risk information, or pay the same level of premium.

Steve Cross, technical director for the retail specialty division at PIB Group, says it’s difficult for insurers to evidence good risk management.

“It may be possible to team up with specialists to offer services that will improve security,” he explains. “The banks have had to do this with security keypads and software to make online banking safer; insurers may need to implement similar measures.”

There’s also a question mark over the type of cover that should be provided.

“It’s easy to put limits on hardware and software, but the biggest risk is the financial one where the criminals hack into someone’s bank account,” says Jenkins. “That’s much more difficult to quantify and cover.”

There are also behavioural issues to consider. With a policy in the background that would pick up any losses, there is a risk that an individual would take a more casual approach to their cyber security.

These issues leave insurers caught between providing relatively shallow cover or something more comprehensive that could prove to be a difficult sell.

Taking the simpler route also leaves insurers open to criticism, as Connell explains: “The regulator takes a dim view of any policy where the likelihood of claims is very slim. If everything is covered and the insurer is very clear about where the exemptions are, it’s much safer from a conduct perspective.”

Household risk

Although the insurance industry has some gnarly issues to deal with, expectations are that it will find a way to protect personal lines customers from cyber risk.

“I do think it will eventually become part of a household policy,” says Connell. “The very technology that is challenging insurers is also helping to reduce risk in areas such as escape of water and fire.”

The nature of the cover remains very much up for debate. While Jenkins throws the idea of a Flood or Pool Re type solution into the ring, he’s not convinced it would work well.

“It’s fraught with political issues,” he says. “With a funded pot in the background, it could lead to the relaxation of personal responsibilities. It’s not ideal.”

A mix of service and cover is regarded more favourably. This could provide cyber security support and advice, helping households to mitigate the cost of a claim.

“Breach risk management services are in place in commercial lines. It wouldn’t be a massive shake-up for these to be rolled out in the personal lines market,” adds Clark.

And with cyber risk only likely to grow as our lives become more entwined with the internet, it’s important the insurance industry finds a way to offer some form of protection in the personal lines space.