Blog: The future of insurance and cryptocurrency

James Croome, vice president, fine art and specie, Arch Insurance International, considers whether the insurance market is willing and able to support cryptocurrency-related cover.

Digital assets – cryptocurrencies in particular – have traditionally been met with scepticism by many in finance. Whilst the tide is slowly turning, many still believe that Bitcoin and its competitors are a less credible asset class than traditional financial products.

Building contractual and public relationships with the more traditional financial sectors is one method by which proponents of digital assets are seeking to bring a greater degree of acceptance to their industry.

There are few financial institutions more established than Lloyd’s of London. Lloyd’s is not only a stalwart of the financial world but also has a reputation for pioneering coverage and providing specialist underwriting expertise.

Growth

The demand for an insurance policy covering digital assets, especially one underwritten at Lloyd’s, is understandable. However, there are complexities and challenges around this, including the need for education about the available products and limited market capacity.

Insurance for the third-party custody of digital assets held in secure offline storage is not new. Such policies date back to 2014, but the market has only really gained traction over the last 18 months.

Similar to the third-party custody of precious metals or other high value assets, this product is written in the Lloyd’s specie market where the maximum capacity for any one digital asset risk is up to £380m ($500m).

Keys

Importantly, the cover does not insure the digital assets themselves but rather the private keys necessary to transact through blockchain. A theft or loss of these private keys would leave the insured unable to return the digital assets to their rightful owner.

Unlike precious metals and other tangible assets, it is the exact knowledge, not necessarily the physical possession, of private keys that is the critical security concern of underwriters.

Underwriters require a comprehensive understanding of the complete life cycle of private keys generated by custodians for the protection of their clients’ assets.

Cover

Unfortunately, given the lack of uniformity or universally accepted best practices for secure custody in the digital assets industry, this underwriting process can be lengthy. This can be a culture shock for brokers who are used to far swifter completions of individual risks.

However, once understanding is achieved and the security architecture is appropriate, cover can begin at the precise moment of generation of the private keys. This can then continue seamlessly through storage, retrieval (for transferring digital assets away from the insured’s custody) and eventual retirement.

This unbroken cover means the insured can achieve peace of mind that their customers’ assets are protected at every stage of the custody processes.

Future

As digital assets become a more recognised component of the financial world, demand for cryptocurrency-related products will continue to grow.

Insurance has an important role to play in supporting those who are looking for coverage as a legitimate risk transfer mechanism rather than as a marketing tool to bolster credibility.

It is imperative that the insurance industry can respond to increased demand in an effective manner, developing coverage aligned to the exposure environment created by this evolving asset class and based on an expanding understanding of the growing marketplace.

