Andy Fairchild joins Applied as European CEO

Software house says appointment of the former Broker Network boss is part of a plan to significantly grow its UK and Ireland operations.

Applied Systems has appointed former Broker Network boss Andy Fairchild as chief executive officer of Applied Systems Europe, Insurance Age can reveal.

This is a newly created role at the software house and the business explained it is part of a move to target “significant growth” in the UK and Ireland.

Insurance Age revealed last week that Fairchild had left Jensten Group, formerly Coversure, where he had held the position of retail managing director since June last year.

Fairchild was previously Broker Network CEO but left the business in December 2018 after five years in the role. Prior to Broker Network, he held senior positions at Footman James, Axa and First Direct.

“To be able to lead the UK business as part of such a strong global North American proposition that Applied have developed, it felt like a fabulous opportunity,” Fairchild told Insurance Age.

“The culture of the organisation fits really strongly with my leadership style.”

Leadership

Applied currently has two offices in the UK located in Brighton and Belfast. Fairchild explained that he will relocate to Brighton to give “some visible leadership”.

The new CEO, who took on the role yesterday (3 February), noted that this is the first time he has taken up a role at a software house.

He explained that he would start by doing “a lot of listening and consulting”, but added that he would make use of his knowledge of the UK insurance sector.

Fairchild continued: “It’s about understanding what’s critical for the broking market in their relationship with their software provider and secondly understanding the requirements and nuances from an insurer perspective.

“Both of them are vital for us and I hope I can bring those perspectives. The foundations are fabulous in this business and it’s all a question of what the next step forward is for us.”

Scale

Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer of Applied Systems, commented: “We are excited to welcome Andy as Applied’s European CEO as we further scale our European operations.

“His extensive industry expertise and commitment to customer experience will be instrumental in furthering Applied’s mission to provide innovative technologies that enable brokers, insurers and customers to interact in ways that are more productive, simple, intelligent and valuable.”

