Getsafe partners with Hiscox for UK launch
German MGA Getsafe, which offers digital contents insurance, was established two years ago.
German MGA Getsafe has partnered with Hiscox for its UK launch.
The firm offers digital contents insurance through its smartphone app and specifically targets millennial customers.
Christian Wiens, CEO and founder, commented: “Over the last two years, we have shown that our product meets a core need for the young, tech-savvy generation.
“With Hiscox, we have a renowned carrier for our UK contents product at our side and are pleased to be working with them.”
Getsafe operates in the UK as an appointed representative of Ambant Underwriting Services.
Modular
Getsafe offers ‘modular’ insurance that can be cancelled on a monthly basis.
Personal possessions and accidental damage cover can be added to the contents policy.
The proposition is also supported by a chatbot that is able to report claims at any time.
The firm claimed the offering “is especially relevant for young people who often have dynamic, changing lifestyles”.
Brexit
Getsafe established an independent subsidiary in London ahead of the launch.
A statement from the MGA said the move “allows it to operate completely independently of political decisions”.
It continued: “Despite the unpredictable environment created by Brexit, Getsafe has maintained a clear vision that the UK is a key priority for its European expansion.”
The firm referenced plans to operate in “all major European markets”.
