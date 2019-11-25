Mark Cliff joins Iotatech

Former Brightside CEO joins the firm’s strategic advisory council, alongside Fresh Insurance founder, Lisa Powis.

InsurTech, Iotatech, has appointed Mark Cliff to its Strategic Advisory Council (SAC). This move is effective January 2020 and will see him replace Dermot Joyce, who has left the board, but will remain as a shareholder in the firm.

Lisa Powis, who founded Fresh Insurance and then sold it after over 15 years, in May 2018 already has a position on the SAC. She joined IotaTech’s strategic advisory council last November.

Cliff resigned his NED position at Brightside during the first week of May. He took up the NED role at the broker after resigning from the post of CEO in July 2018.

According to his LinkedIn Cliff currently holds NED positions at Ivernia Insurance, IMGeospatial, RS Connect, Evolution Claims Management and as of Jan 2019, at Be Wiser.

InsurTech

Iotatech co-founder and CRO, Robert Thomson has detailed that the London-based InsurTech provides a pay-per-use insurance platform and has so far signed deals with Commercial & General and Evolution Claims Management.

The technology is designed using microservices, open API and artificial intelligence and describes itself as an Internet of Things-ready, intelligent pay-per-use solution which is available via Amazon Web Services as Software as a Service.

Announcement

Commenting on the appointment, Thomson said: “Mark’s knowledge and experience of the UK insurance industry is second to none. He is unusual in holding C-suite roles with blue-chip insurers and on the broking side too, and his business acumen and deep market knowledge will be invaluable for us.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dermot for his invaluable input to date.”

Cliff commented: “So many insuretech businesses enter the insurance market looking to solve a problem that isn’t there, but Iotatech is different. Their proposition is hugely impressive, and I have no doubt that it will change the landscape for insurers, MGAs, TPAs and others seeking to reduce costs and improve overall performance”.

He added: “It’s a very exciting opportunity and I look forward to assisting the team deliver their ambitious plans for the benefit of clients and investors alike.”

