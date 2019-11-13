Hood Group partners with Acturis-owned ICE InsureTech

Business moves to the ICE Policy platform with plans to transfer its books of business over the next 18 months.

Hood Group has implemented back-office policy administration platform, ICE Policy, in partnership with Acturis-owned ICE InsureTech.

Acturis bought the ICE insurance software business from Hubio Technologies in November 2017.

According to Hood Group, the platform integrates with a number of front-end operations, including websites, apps and customer portals.

Hood Group stated its books of business will be transferred across over an 18-month programme.

The broking firm, which works in partnership with start-ups, consumer brands and insurers, stated that the move will allow it to help its clients to mass market quickly at a low cost.

Integration

Hood Group noted that the whole process of integrating with ICE Policy only took six months and that the architecture of the platform means it will be able to onboard new partners with less reliance on a third party.

It added that the system had also been designed to support future growth of the business.

A spokesperson for Hood Group told Insurance Age that the move means the business will work with fewer software platforms than previously.

Agility

James Wallis, chief operating officer, said: “With ICE Policy, we now have a sophisticated and agile system that gives us the tools to make changes, empowering us to be flexible to market trends.

“This means we are self-sufficient in our product development and we have a platform that supports our business needs and future growth plans.”

Andrew Passfield, CEO at ICE InsureTech, commented: “Working collectively as a team is the key to a successful implementation that delivers results.

“Working in collaboration with Hood Group clearly identified Hood’s business priorities. This meant decisions were made together to ensure ICE Policy provided Hood with the control and functionality they desired.”

