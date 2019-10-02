SSP joins InsTech London
InsurTech Futures: Software provider is one of 70 firms signed up to the community.
SSP has signed up to become a corporate member of InsTech London.
According to the software provider its membership will enable it to become involved in supporting the insurance community and enable new tech entrants to work with SSP and others which are more established in the insurance market.
Adrian Coupland, customer and marketing managing director, SSP commented: “With the continued adoption of our Digital Insurance Platform, partnership with Amazon Web Services and introduction of our powerful new SSP Broking service, SSP’s transformation through development and innovation is well advanced.
“We look forward to working together with like-minded organisations to explore ways in which we can maximise the opportunities offered by technology.”
Instech London
Instech London was created in April 2015 and has been set up to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and professionals from across the industry and act as a hub where they can collaborate.
The organisation also provides a space in which all innovation enthusiasts can be approached by entrepreneurs and insurers can share challenges. The body also encourages investors to find opportunities and all can benefit from fresh insights.
Welcome
Matthew Grant, partner InsTech London said: “We are delighted to welcome SSP to our community. The industry relies on robust technology platforms and access to new data to help underwriters understand and write a whole new range of classes of risk.
“SSP is a critical part of helping established and new organisations work together at the heart of many insurers and brokers business.”
InsTech London lists over 70 corporate members from across the sector on its website, including brokers; London market insurers; professional services firms; startups and technology providers. Around 4,000 people are members of the body.
SSP
At the beginning of the year SSP signed up to integrate InsurTech start-up Honcho’s reverse auction marketplace platform into its systems.
Last June executive advisor at Ardonagh, Adrian Brown took on an additional role, NED at SSP.
