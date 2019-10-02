Broker Week: The Broker of the Future?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Steve White from Biba explores how broking could develop and examines how technology will help the sector advance.

In 1949, the magazine Popular Mechanics predicted what computers may look like in the future.

“…Computers in the future may have only 1000 vacuum tubes and perhaps weigh only 1½ tons.”

It’s easy to scoff at predictions that fall so wildly from the mark, especially when you consider that the phone in your pocket contains 100,000 times the processing power of the computer that landed Apollo 11 on the moon.

But the crucial piece of context missing here is the transistor and microchip had not yet been invented. Both would be instrumental in reducing the size and increasing the performance of computers, and the rest, as they say, is history.

But what of insurance? What advances in technology may shape the sector in the future and what does the broker of the future look like?

I’m not going to make wild predictions which may come back to haunt me like the spectre of a 1.5 tonne computer, but I will outline some enablers and trends that can be both threats and opportunities for the broking community.

5G network and the Internet of Things

The most immediate technological shift is the roll-out of the 5G mobile network. Just like the invention of transistors and microchips for computers, we need to look at what this technology might enable.

Mobile networks can only support a finite number of connections and once it reaches saturation, the it falls over. You’ve probably experienced it trying to send a tweet or WhatsApp message at busy times such as midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The current 4G network supports up to 100,000 devices per km2 where 5G can support up to a million devices per km2. Data transfer is also much faster; speeds of up to up to 1.4gb per second detected using 5G in Chicago. For context, the average broadband speed in the UK is around 45mb per second. Indeed, 5G could make broadband internet obsolete.

So how does this impact insurance? Well, more data transfer and a greater ability to support more connections is fertile ground for the so-called ‘Internet of Things’ to grow.

Such devices are increasingly common place and include the ability to turn lights, remotely control your heating and order groceries direct from your fridge. Even I own an Alexa device which can tell me how terrible the weather will be today. If, for an example, a supplier comes along and offers a suite of these devices for a subscription price per month, and includes insurance in that, then if brokers are not able to offer a similar product themselves, it raises the prospect of disintermediation.

And it’s not just personal lines; increasingly, businesses are using connected devices to help them manage their firm and the data they produce can be useful for brokers and policyholders alike in helping to identify, manage and mitigate risk.

On-demand

It’s one reason I feel there may be an increase in episodic and subscription-based insurance, where the policy is dynamic – changing for example coverage and limits as the policyholder’s needs and demands change. These types of products could then help with the efficiencies of claims as is the case with parametric insurances.

We’ve seen a customer shift towards subscription-based services recently; from Spotify and Netflix to Office 365 and Dropbox. There are no concrete reasons that policies have to be a year in length and this may well be one area that goes the same way.

I attended one of the Digital Upskill events that Biba has run this year, and I recall someone saying that they dream of insurance being bought, rather than sold. It is true that our customers too often need – rather than want insurance. With more regular touch points with customers and the ability to become real lifestyle partners with them through these technologies, that dream may well be realised.

Skills

It is often said a company’s greatest assets are its people. I tend to agree with this statement. But in a changing world, are the same skill sets we’ve traditionally relied on still going to be the same skills for the future?

As the wealth of data increases, we need to be able to add context to this; transforming raw data in to useful information and insights we need to deliver positive change. For this reason, I feel that there will be a greater skills focus in the next ten years on data analytics, so firms can really optimise the opportunities they are presented with. Insurance broking will always rely on relationships but knowing your client even more is an opportunity no broker would turn down.

Summary

It’s vital that as customer demand changes, brokers are able to continue to offer to them what they want. The risks of not being to do so is an obvious one.

This, combined with a suite of new tools including artificial intelligence and robotic automation, places an emphasis on us to work collaboratively with our technology partners – ensuring we’re not left behind as digital laggards whilst competitors race ahead.

Steve White is the CEO of the British Insurance Brokers Association.