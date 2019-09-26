Tarian Underwriting unveils cyber platform
Business said the new system will make its specialist cyber cover available to regional brokers.
Tarian Underwriting has unveiled a new “quote to bind” platform for cyber insurance, Tarian Online.
The business said the system has been designed to simplify the process of understanding and obtaining cyber insurance cover, combining quotes, statement of fact and policy issuance.
It added that the new platform will enable regional brokers to offer its specialist cyber cover to clients, with access to Tarian’s cyber team.
Demand
James Berry, claims manager at Tarian, commented: “There is a significant demand for cyber insurance in the UK, from all sizes of companies.
“The number of cyber breaches in the UK is growing rapidly, often due to UK companies being regarded as allocating smaller cyber security budgets compared to those in other developed countries.”
He added that due to the specialist nature of cyber insurance, in the past a “significant amount of time has been lost when clarifying terms”.
Berry continued: “Recognising this we have simplified the process to only three steps, making it simpler and more efficient for brokers and their clients.”
Tarian chief executive Geoff Pryor-White, said: “We established Tarian to deliver entrepreneurial and tailored solutions for cyber and technology risks globally.
“By launching Tarion Online we are extending access to our underwriters’ specialist knowledge, enabling more brokers to address the growing issue of cybercrime with their clients.”
