Applied launches Epic in Northern Ireland

Software house says the system, which was launched in the rest of the UK in 2016, will enable brokers to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities.

Applied Systems has launched its Epic product for the Northern Ireland market.

The software house stated it will deliver technologically advanced software to independent brokers with the aim to enable faster growth and profitability.

It rolled out Epic for the rest of the UK in October 2016. At the time, Joe Sultana, managing director, broker solutions at Applied in the UK, explained that some of the key features included a focus on communication with customers, a single view of the clients and big data analysis.

He further noted that the UK insurance industry had been “crying out for a new product”, adding: “The UK market has been starved of new technology for a number of years.”

Personal lines specialist A-Plan was the first broker to move across to Epic after it was launched in the UK. The broker switched from SSP.

Expectations

According to Applied, Epic provides capabilities for brokers to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy administration across all lines of business.

David McKnight, regional director at Applied Systems, commented: “Changing customer expectations and new market entrants are pushing brokers to leverage technology to increase competitive value and operational efficiency.

“Applied Epic marks the entrance of the first insurance broker management system to the Northern Ireland market in more than a decade, delivering brokers advanced automation and connectivity capabilities to digitally transform and drive greater business success.”

