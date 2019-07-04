Acturis buys Zycomp Systems in Canada

Move follows the software house's expansion into the German market.

Acturis Group has bought Zycomp Systems in Canada for an undisclosed sum.

The software house stated that the deal will give it a “significant presence” in Canada and the Caribbean.

According to Acturis, it has also started deploying its platform in the Canadian market. It added that Zycomp’s broker system, Power Broker, has a market share of around 30% in Canada.

The software house explained that Zycomp’s founders and management team will continue to have full time involvement in the group.

Deals

The move follows Acturis’ acquisitions in Germany of Lutronik Software in June 2017, Assfinet in May 2015 and motor insurance software provider NAFI in September 2014.

The software provider also owns Nordic Insurance Software in Denmark. In November 2017 it bought ICE InsureTech, which is based in Surrey.

Last month, Acturis posted its financial results for 2018, revealing rising profits and turnover.

Footprint

Theo Duchen, co-CEO of Acturis commented: “We have been actively engaged in expanding our footprint beyond the UK, having successfully entered the German market some years ago.

“We have been interested in the Canadian market for some time, and we believe that the time is perfect for a new entrant to enter the market, with broker interest evident and with a unique opportunity to partner with the best local company in the market - a company with an excellent reputation and solidity which we have admired for some time.”

Steve Zylak, CEO of Zycomp added: “We are extremely pleased to join the Acturis Group and we feel that the combination of Zycomp and Acturis can have a significant impact on the Canadian Broker Software landscape.

“I have committed to stay on for a minimum of 5 more years to continue to develop the Power Broker system and to aid with the migration to the Acturis suite of products and to develop integrations between Power Broker and new Acturis products.”

